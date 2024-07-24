Radius of Typhoon Gaemi begins covering eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The radius of Typhoon Gaemi began covering the eastern part of Taiwan on Wednesday morning as it continued edging toward the country, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said the 250-kilometer radius storm, which gained momentum and became a typhoon from a tropical storm on Monday, will likely make landfall in Yilan and Hualien counties in the east at midnight on Wednesday.

The agency issued a land warning for Gaemi on Tuesday morning and said Taiwan is likely to be hit hardest between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

As of 8 a.m., the eye of the typhoon was located about 210 kilometers southeast of Yilan in the east, moving north-northwest at a speed of 9-14 kilometers per hour.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 162 kph, with gusts of up to 198 kph.

High waves are observed at coastal areas in Taitung County on Wednesday morning. CNA photo July 24, 2024

The CWA said most of the country, including the outlying Penghu and Matsu islands, is now expected to feel the typhoon's impact due to its expanding radius.

It added that Gaemi could also increase in strength as it nears the country.

Speaking with reporters, CWA forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said Yilan is expected to see strong winds by midnight on Wednesday.

He added that a strong wind advisory could be issued and that those in Hualien County are also advised to stay vigilant due to the gusts.

Liu said precipitation is expected to increase and continue until Friday when the storm will leave Taiwan behind.

Satellite image: CWA

The CWA said it has issued torrential rain advisories or extremely torrential rain advisories in Taichung City and Nantou County in central Taiwan, as well as in Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties and Tainan and Kaohsiung cities in the south.

According to the CWA, a torrential rain warning means the 24-hour accumulated rainfall is expected to exceed 350 millimeters or the 3-hour accumulated rainfall will top 200 millimeters.

An extremely torrential rain alert means the 24-hour accumulated rainfall will exceed 500 millimeters.

Due to the increasing precipitation, the Highway Bureau will close the section between Guanyuan and Taroko on Taiwan Provincial Highway No. 8, also known as known as the Central Cross-Island Highway, from 11 a.m. Wednesday as a preventative measure.

In addition, the section between Suao and Chongde on the Suhua Highway has been closed since 8 a.m., the bureau said.