Tropical storm Maliksi forms, expected to bring rain to Taiwan

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) A tropical depression in the South China Sea has formed into the second tropical storm of the 2024 typhoon season on Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Designated Maliksi, the CWA said the tropical storm formed at 2 p.m. and is heading toward Guangdong province in China.

Although the storm is not expected to directly impact Taiwan, its residual moisture could merge with a weather front currently approaching the island, the CWA said.

The combined effect of the weather pattern could bring heavy rainfall to Taiwan over the weekend, the agency said.

According to CWA data, Maliksi's position at 2 p.m. was 930 kilometers west-southwest of Eluanbi, Taiwan's most southerly point, moving at a speed of approximately 20 kilometers per hour toward the north and forecast to shift to a northeastward trajectory.

(By Wang Shu-fen and James Lo) Enditem/AW