Taipei, May 17 (CNA) Television personality Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu (陳宣裕), was indicted by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, and forcible indecent assault involving six victims.

In a statement, the prosecutors said they determined, based on evidence and testimony, that Nono repeatedly took advantage of his status as a public figure and opportunities related to his work to isolate the six women and use his size advantage to assault them.

Those alleged actions resulted in charges filed against Nano by prosecutors consisting of three counts of rape (forcible sexual intercourse), two counts of attempted rape, and two counts of forcible indecent assault.

The prosecutors decided, however, not to hand down indictments on an additional complaint of forcible indecent assault by one of the six victims and another similar complaint by a seventh woman, citing insufficient evidence.

Shilin prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2013, Nono allegedly arranged meetings at his residence and hotels or in his car to be under the guise of discussing work, sharing a meal, or giving the women a ride home to get them alone with him.

He used those opportunities to engage in behavior that violated their sexual autonomy, prosecutors said, with the women in several of the cases fighting back, including by using a stun gun to get away.

Prosecutors further said that Nono, driven by personal desire, showed no restraint in his behavior and displayed reprehensible conduct that caused significant physical and emotional harm to numerous victims.

He also exhibited evasive behavior after the incidents and showed no signs of remorse, they said.

Because each offense varied in severity and nature, the prosecutors urged the court to consider imposing severe sentences for each of Nono's offenses.

The case surfaced in 2023 when a female internet personality described on Facebook an incident in which Nono allegedly made unwanted advances toward her in his car years ago.

Another female internet personality, known as "Anissa" (小紅老師), claimed to have been harassed by Nono, including incidents of forced kissing, the touching of her thighs, groping, and attempts to touch her breasts.

Anissa and nine others filed complaints against Nono for alleged sexual misconduct in June 2023. Among them, seven, including Anissa, filed formal complaints.

It was reported, however, that Nono denied all allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

After questioning him in August 2023, the prosecutors thought the allegations against the TV presenter to be significant but did not consider detention necessary, and Nono was ordered released on NT$500,000 (US$15,528) bail.

The case was later transferred to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office for investigation because the Taipei District Prosecutors Office lacked jurisdiction.

Complaints were also filed, meanwhile, by three other individuals that were taken up by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The prosecutors in that office found that the statements made by one of three women did not align with statements by other witnesses in her particular case.

The other two accusers simply gave statements without offering any other corroborating evidence that investigators could follow up on, the Taipei prosecutors said.

Nono's phone also yielded no contact information related to the three individuals, and as a result, prosecutors decided that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Nono.

Two of the three individuals who filed complaints appealed the decision to the High Prosecutors Office, the officials said.

The High Prosecutors Office referred the cases back to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for further investigation, which then transferred the case to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, which has yet to say how it intends to proceed in those cases.