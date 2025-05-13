To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taiwanese television personality Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu (陳宣裕), was sentenced on Tuesday by the Shilin District Court to two years and six months in prison for attempted rape.

However, the court did not find him guilty of the other charges filed by prosecutors in May 2024, including three counts of rape, another attempted rape and two counts of forcible indecent assault involving five other women.

The ruling can be appealed.

The court stated that the guilty count of attempted rape occurred in February 2011. Chen was driving the victim home after they finished a television recording together, but stopped by a riverbank and attempted to rape her, only stopping after the victim's continuous struggles, pleading and ultimate falling onto the floor of the car's backseat.

The court pointed out that the victim stated she had told her friends and family about what happened, which they confirmed at court.

Those who testified said that the victim's emotional state had deteriorated after the incident.

Therefore, the court determined that the victim was telling the truth.

The court said that Chen took advantage of his fame and the victim's trust in him as an industry veteran and attempted to rape her, violating her sexual autonomy and bodily integrity.

Given that Chen repeatedly denied the accusation and neither reconciled with the victim nor offered compensation for the harm he caused, the court concluded that he showed no remorse for his actions.

As for the other charges that resulted in not-guilty verdicts, the court said they were based on single accusations with no corroborating statements, and therefore, there was not sufficient evidence.

The case came to light in 2023 after an internet personality accused Chen of making unwanted advances in a Facebook post, prompting several women to file charges against him for alleged sexual misconduct.

The Shilin District Prosecutors Office said it would decide whether to appeal after receiving the verdict.