Taiwan headline news
05/04/2024 11:12 AM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislature advances amendment that seeks review of electricity rate changes
@China Times: U.S. warns that China, Russia are expanding their military cooperation to cover the Taiwan Strait
@Liberty Times: Taiwan urges U.S. to open its market to Taiwanese agricultural products
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with high dividend yield targeted by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks likely to be included in high-dividend-yield ETFs
@Taipei Times: U.S. lawmakers urge better cooperation
