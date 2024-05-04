To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature advances amendment that seeks review of electricity rate changes

@China Times: U.S. warns that China, Russia are expanding their military cooperation to cover the Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: Taiwan urges U.S. to open its market to Taiwanese agricultural products

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with high dividend yield targeted by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks likely to be included in high-dividend-yield ETFs

@Taipei Times: U.S. lawmakers urge better cooperation

