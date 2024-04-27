Hundreds of protesters in Taipei call for better child protection

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) More than 1,000 protesters took part in a rally in Taipei on Saturday, calling for better systemic protection of children's rights, following the death late last year of a 1-year-old boy, who allegedly was subjected to physical abuse while in foster care.

Chanting slogans such as "Actively protect children" and "Reform the system," the protesters gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard for the rally organized by Taiwan Children's Rights Association (TCRA).

According to the association, there were about 1,100 people at the rally, most of them parents and their children. Many of them turned out after learning about the tragic death of 1-year-old "Kai Kai" (剴剴) last December as a result of alleged abuse by his foster carer while the child was awaiting adoption.

One of the protesters, Cairan Sutherland, was there with her husband and two sons, holding a placard that read "Justice For Kai Kai."

"On Christmas Eve last year, we were celebrating with a meal, and Kai Kai was dying," she said, speaking in English. "And that is so sad, and it should never have happened."

"There were many things that failed, that did not save Kai Kai," said Sutherland, a South African who has been living in Taiwan for 17 years and is currently working as a teacher.

She said that members of the public can play a more important role by looking out for children who may have been abused.

"The public should be the eyes and the ears and the mouths for children, especially children that cannot speak," Sutherland said.

Cairan Sutherland, a teacher from South Africa who has lived in Taiwan for 17 years. CNA photo April 27, 2024

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Natalie Wu (吳佳恩), who was at the rally with her father, said she found it bewildering that child abuse was allowed to occur in Taiwan, and that was why she wanted to join the protest.

When asked if she had any messages for her peers, the junior high student told CNA that if they are being abused or they see others being abused, it would be best to speak up and tell someone they know.

"To adults, I just want to say, please protest against child abuse, to stop the abuse of more children," Wu added.

Natalie Wu (center), a 13-year-old student, is pictured at the rally in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo April 27, 2024

TCRA made four major proposals at the rally, all of which would "require some changes in the overall system," according to the association's founding chairwoman Angela Wang (王薇君).

The system to protect children from abuse is inadequate in many areas such as child welfare, parental support and the social security network for children, she said, urging people to advocate for systemic reforms at the governmental level.

"All efforts should be focused on preventing injury and death of children, rather than waiting until a child dies to talk about severe penalty [for the perpetrator]," Wang said.

On April 18, Kai Kai's foster carer and her younger sister were charged with multiple criminal offenses related to child abuse, according to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment.

(By Sunny Lai) Enditem/pc

CNA photo April 27, 2024

CNA photo April 27, 2024