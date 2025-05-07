Drug supplier in DUI crash case detained

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The drug supplier of a driver who was detained for crashing into a cycling team while under the influence has also been placed in incommunicado detention, Changhua County police said Wednesday.

The Changhua traffic accident occurred on April 22, when a man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) drove into a group of teenage students cycling together, injuring eight people, including himself. One student suffered critical head injuries.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Hsiao's vehicle, and he tested positive for narcotics in both blood and urine tests.

He was handed over to prosecutors on suspicion of negligently causing injury and endangering public safety.

The Changhua District Court approved a request to detain him incommunicado, according to a statement from the Beidou Precinct of the Changhua County Police Department.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 22, 2025

Photo courtesy of local police May 7, 2025

The precinct later traced the drugs found in Hsiao's possession to a man surnamed Chen (陳), who is suspected of being the dealer.

Following a raid in Changhua's Yuanlin Township, Chen was arrested and transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office on Friday on charges of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.