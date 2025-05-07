Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Drug supplier in DUI crash case detained

05/07/2025 12:10 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of local police May 7, 2025
Photo courtesy of local police May 7, 2025

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The drug supplier of a driver who was detained for crashing into a cycling team while under the influence has also been placed in incommunicado detention, Changhua County police said Wednesday.

The Changhua traffic accident occurred on April 22, when a man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) drove into a group of teenage students cycling together, injuring eight people, including himself. One student suffered critical head injuries.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Hsiao's vehicle, and he tested positive for narcotics in both blood and urine tests.

He was handed over to prosecutors on suspicion of negligently causing injury and endangering public safety.

The Changhua District Court approved a request to detain him incommunicado, according to a statement from the Beidou Precinct of the Changhua County Police Department.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of local police May 7, 2025
Photo courtesy of local police May 7, 2025

The precinct later traced the drugs found in Hsiao's possession to a man surnamed Chen (陳), who is suspected of being the dealer.

Following a raid in Changhua's Yuanlin Township, Chen was arrested and transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office on Friday on charges of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

(By Cheng Wei-chen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

Related News
April 24: Driver held for drug-related negligent injury after cycling collisionApril 22: 7 injured as students cycling around Taiwan hit by car in Changhua
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    100