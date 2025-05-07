Drug supplier in DUI crash case detained
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The drug supplier of a driver who was detained for crashing into a cycling team while under the influence has also been placed in incommunicado detention, Changhua County police said Wednesday.
The Changhua traffic accident occurred on April 22, when a man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) drove into a group of teenage students cycling together, injuring eight people, including himself. One student suffered critical head injuries.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Hsiao's vehicle, and he tested positive for narcotics in both blood and urine tests.
He was handed over to prosecutors on suspicion of negligently causing injury and endangering public safety.
The Changhua District Court approved a request to detain him incommunicado, according to a statement from the Beidou Precinct of the Changhua County Police Department.
The precinct later traced the drugs found in Hsiao's possession to a man surnamed Chen (陳), who is suspected of being the dealer.
Following a raid in Changhua's Yuanlin Township, Chen was arrested and transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office on Friday on charges of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.
- Business
Taiwan's inflation tops 2% in April, boosted by higher food prices05/07/2025 09:30 PM
- Politics
Taiwan at center of 'one-theater' defense concept: Former Japanese general05/07/2025 09:12 PM
- Society
Ministry halts plan to open 6 jobs categories to foreign students05/07/2025 07:42 PM
- Society
Kaohsiung court sentences 7 over attempted human smuggling05/07/2025 07:21 PM
- Business