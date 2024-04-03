Private quake relief pledges top NT$156 million

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 3 (CNA) Prominent Taiwanese companies and Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) pledged to donate NT$156 million (US$5 million) to help with disaster relief after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday.

Hon Hai Technology Group will donate NT$80 million, while Gou will also contribute NT$60 million individually, the company and YongLin Charity Foundation said respectively in a statement.

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd., meanwhile, said it would donate NT$10 million, with 60 percent of the money allocated for relief efforts in Hualien County, the hardest-hit area in the earthquake.

In addition, electronics company Acer Inc. pledged to donate NT$6 million.

Both Hon Hai and Acer said they would immediately remit the money once specific bank accounts have been designated by relevant authorities.

Wednesday's earthquake, which struck at Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. off its eastern coast, left nine people dead and 963 injured as of 10 p.m., figures compiled by the Central Emergency Operation Center showed.

The Ministry of Education reported that the earthquake resulted in damage totaling NT$250 million across 380 schools throughout Taiwan, with the most significant impact observed in areas such as Hualien, Pingtung County and Hsinchu City.

(By Chen Chi-chung, Chang Chien-chung and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/ASG

