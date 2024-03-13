Companies selling Sudan dye-tainted foods to Taiwan permanently banned

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) announced Wednesday that overseas manufacturers or exporters, who sold food products to Taiwan that tested positive for Sudan dyes, are permanently banned from exporting the same type of items to the country.

The ban is part of a series of measures announced by the agency that it would take to tighten border controls on imported food items, amid concerns over chili powder imported from China containing Sudan dye, a red-color chemical banned in Taiwan for use in foodstuffs.

TFDA Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said at a press briefing that manufacturers or traders that have exported to Taiwan food products found to contain Sudan dyes, such as the contaminated chili powder or its raw ingredients, are permanently banned from exporting those items to the country.

Businesses in Taiwan that have imported food products contaminated by Sudan dyes are also banned, for an unspecified duration, from importing the same type of items again, Wu said.

Also, any products found to contain Sudan dyes during a border inspection will also be confiscated and destroyed starting as early as next week, Wu added.

"If toxic substances or foreign materials are found during border inspection ... or there is the presence of illegal additives in raw ingredients or food items, we will immediately halt the importation from that manufacturer," Wu underlined.

She further said that if such contaminated food items are found, food products from the same country of origin with the same commodity code will then be subject to 100 percent shipment-by-shipment inspections.

According to the latest data provided by the TFDA on Tuesday, a total of 22 shipments of chili powder and its raw ingredients have tested positive for Sudan dyes since the tainted chili powder incident came to light in early February.

The data showed that New Taipei-based Bao Hsin Enterprises Co., Ltd. imported 10 shipments; Chia Guang International Co., Ltd. and Gin Zhan International Co., Ltd. (registered at the same address in Kaohsiung) combined to import nine; Great Agar Enterprise Co., Ltd. in Tainan imported one; and Chan Gu Products Co., Ltd. in Yunlin imported the remaining two.

As of Tuesday, a total of 205,004.1 kilograms of chili powder and consumer products in which the chemical dye was found -- such as popular spicy shrimp chips called "Hsia Wei Hsien" and more than 50 seasoning items under different brands -- had been recalled from the five importing companies and food processors to which they sold the powder, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the head of Gin Zhan International Co., Ltd., surnamed Lee (李), was ordered to be detained and held incommunicado by the Kaohsiung District Court on Wednesday for allegedly violating the "Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation" by selling chili powder containing Sudan Red.

Lee was initially granted bail by the court on Tuesday. With prosecutors appealing the ruling to the higher court, which revoked the bail decision and sent the case back to the district court for a review later that day.

Earlier Wednesday the Kaohsiung District Court ordered detention pending trial, citing the severity of the suspected crimes and the risk of flight, while also noting the possibility of collusion and evidence tampering.