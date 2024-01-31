COST OF LIVING/KFC Taiwan to raise prices on some items from Thursday
Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) KFC Taiwan said Wednesday that the price of some items at its restaurants will be hiked starting Thursday.
In a statement, the company said it will raise prices on six items on its menu to reflect growing costs.
According to KFC Taiwan, the Green Pepper Fried Chicken will cost NT$3 (US$0.096) more, while a Peanut Lava Zinger will see a NT$7 price hike.
Both the Paper Wrapped Roasted Herb Chicken and the Sweet Potato QQ Balls will see a price rise of NT$5, an Original Egg Tart will cost NT$2 more, and the Crispy Fries will see a rise of between NT$1 and NT$3, the company said.
In addition, there will be special offers from Feb. 1-5, including a buy one, get one free offer on nuggets (4 pieces), coke (medium), and corn chowder (large), KFC Taiwan said.
Customers can also enjoy a discount of up to 52 percent off on some items, as well as unlimited pre-order discounts.
Discount codes and other information on pricing and special offers are available on KFC Taiwan's website.
