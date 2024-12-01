MOFA to create new 'ambassador-at-large' roles for senior diplomats: Source

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) recently decided to create a new type of "ambassador-at-large" position, to allow senior diplomats returning to Taiwan after being posted overseas for years to continue working on important diplomatic projects, a diplomatic source said Sunday.

According to a set of guidelines on the post released on Nov. 15, a grade 12 senior diplomat who holds consul general and counselor on home assignment rank is eligible to serve as ambassador-at-large and handle special diplomatic projects.

Taiwan's existing ambassador-at-large position has been filled by presidential appointment since 1998. It has been filled by non-civil servants specialized in certain fields to promote Taiwan's diplomacy around the globe.

Unlike an ambassador-in-residence, who is usually limited to a country or embassy, the ambassador-at-large is typically entrusted with operating in several neighboring countries or a region.

In some cases, an ambassador-at-large may even be specifically assigned a role to advise and assist the state or a government on particular issues. Taiwan currently has ambassadors-at-large for religion and cyber affairs.

According to an unnamed diplomatic source familiar with the matter, the new type of ambassador-at-large position is intended for career diplomats rather than non-civil servants.

The source told CNA that Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) is hoping that the new posts will be responsible for specific projects including opening or reopening overseas offices, Taiwan's participation in international organizations, trade deal talks, and NGO exchanges, among others.

The main purpose of establishing the new posts for senior diplomats is that most of them have firsthand experience overseas, with rich connections and language skills, but do not have a place where they can exercise their talents after returning to MOFA headquarters in Taipei because many posts have already been filled, the source quoted Lin as saying.

The new project is expected to give them plenty of opportunities to make use of their diplomatic experience and connections, the source quoted Lin saying.