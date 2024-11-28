President Lai to make stopovers in Hawaii, Guam on South Pacific trip

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will make stopovers in Hawaii and the unincorporated U.S. territory of Guam during his seven-day trip to the South Pacific, his first official visit after taking office in May.

Lai, accompanied by his delegation, will set out on the South Pacific visit on a chartered flight at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, stopping first in Hawaii for a two-night layover before traveling to the Marshall Islands, a Presidential Office official said on Thursday.

After wrapping up his visits to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, the president will transit through Guam and spend a night there before flying to Palau, said the official, who declined to be named.

The official said, without elaborating, that the president was scheduled to "make some visits" and "meet with old friends" while in Hawaii and Guam, in addition to attending closed-doors think tank events and dinners with Taiwanese expatriates.

The official added that arrangements for Lai's layovers would follow past practices and adhere to existing protocols to ensure the president's safety, dignity and comfort.

The South Pacific tour from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 aims to strengthen Taiwan's partnerships with its diplomatic allies and foster bilateral cooperation in various areas that benefit the nations and their people, the official added.

According to information provided by the Presidential Office, Lai will meet separately with the heads of government of the three allies, including Marshallese President Hilda Heine, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo and Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr.

The president will also address the Legislature of the Marshall Islands and meet with its Speaker Brenson Wase.

He will also visit several facilities built with Taiwan's funding in the Pacific island states and inspect the medical and technical missions there.

Taipei has been put on high alert for a potential military drill by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in response to Lai's overseas visit.

Speaking at the Legislature on Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said the government "does not rule out the possibility" given that Beijing had responded in some ways in the past when Taiwanese presidents traveled overseas.

He called on Beijing to refrain from any excessive acts that could undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.