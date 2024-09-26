Japan makes first-ever Taiwan Strait transit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (CNA) The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Wednesday made its first-ever transit through the Taiwan Strait in response to the intrusion by a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft into Japan's sovereign airspace in August, according to news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun.

On Thursday, the Japanese news platform reported that the JMSDF destroyer JS Sazanami sailed down through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, citing sources in the Japanese government with knowledge of the matter.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered the transit as a response to the August incursion by a People's Liberation Army Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft into Japanese airspace after consulting with his Cabinet, according to the report.

The Chinese aircraft entered Japan's airspace at 11:29 a.m. on Aug. 26 from the east of Danjo Islands and left the area shortly at 11:31 a.m.

On Sept. 18, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and two other PLA ships entered Japan's contiguous zone while sailing through the area between the Japan-governed Yonaguni Island and the Iriomote Island.

Meanwhile, an unspecified number of Australian and New Zealand Navy ships passed through the Strait as the JS Sazanami was conducting the transit, according to the report.

The JMSDF is scheduled to engage in a joint military exercise with Australia and New Zealand in the South China Sea on Thursday.

According to international law, waters beyond the outside boundary of any country's territorial waters covering 12 nautical miles (22 km) from its shores are the high seas. This rule is espoused by the United States and many other countries but is repeatedly challenged by China whenever a foreign military vessel transits through the Strait.

The U.S. and Canada have sailed through the Taiwan Strait numerous times before. On Sept. 13, a German frigate and a supply ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait en route to Jakarta, marking the first such transit in 22 years.