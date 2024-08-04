Guatemalan vice foreign minister to visit Taiwan: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) Julio Eduardo Orozco Pérez, vice minister of foreign affairs in the Republic of Guatemala, is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Monday for a visit to meet with local government officials and speak at a sustainable cities and energy exhibition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Sunday.

During his five-day stay, Orozco will meet with Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and attend a banquet hosted by Taiwan's Vice Foreign Minister Remus Chen (陳立國), MOFA said in a press release.

He will also call on other government branches and affiliated organizations, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration's Taiwan office.

Orozco will visit Taiwan's International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), a government-funded agency that pursues international cooperation to advance the nation's diplomatic interests; as well as the Overseas Investment & Development Corp, a Taiwanese company involved in government aid projects overseas, MOFA said.

Orozco will speak at the 2024 SDG Asia, a sustainable cities and energy exhibition in Taiwan, being held from Thursday to Saturday, it added.

Before his visit concludes on Friday, the vice minister will also go to the Hsinchu Science Park, Industrial Technology Research Institute, and National Palace Museum, "to gain a better understanding of Taiwan's latest development and to promote Taiwanese investment in Guatemala," it said.

Orozco, who has a degree in business with a specialty in international trade and sustainable tourism, is making his first visit to Taiwan since assuming the vice minister role in January.

Guatemala is one of 12 states that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.