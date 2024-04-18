To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Army has recently concluded two rounds of drills in southern Pingtung county testing the precision shooting capabilities of its missiles and rockets, the Military News Agency (MNA) reported Thursday.

The two rounds of live-fire exercises included the annual "Mighty Eagle" exercises that featured the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command's attack helicopter series: the AH-64E Apache and AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters, and the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior reconnaissance helicopter, according to the report.

During the daytime portion of the "Mighty Eagle" drill, the helicopters fired cannons at targets in the sea and in the air. At night the choppers fired Hellfire and Sidewinder missiles at targets in the sea, the report said.

Another drill codenamed "Thunder" featured live-fire exercises involving troops from the Army's 43rd Artillery Command and 58th Artillery Command operating the locally-made Thunderbolt-2000 Multiple Launch Rocket (MLR) System.

The Thunderbolt-2000 is a wheeled MLRS system produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology.

The modular, truck-mounted, multi-barrel MLRS has quick-fire potential against enemy amphibious assault landings.

"Mighty Eagle" and "Thunder" are the Army's major annual drills that test troops' familiarity with precision weapons systems. They were held at Jiupeng Base in Pingtung's Manzhou Township this year.

The MNA report did not disclose when the drills were held but according to an Army source, both took place from April 9 to Wednesday.