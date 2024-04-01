Defense chief apologizes for son's sex scandal; to stay in office

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) Taiwan's defense minister on Monday apologized to the public on behalf of his son who is currently being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes, but pledged to stay in his post after the president declined to approve his verbal resignation over the matter last week.

"I am sorry that my son's behavior has caused problems for everyone involved," Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told reporters on the sideline of a legislative session in Taipei.

Chiu said his apology is particularly issued to the National Security Bureau (NSB) where his son works, due to the time and manpower the NSB is spending investigating the allegations.

Chiu said he had talked with his son, told him to take responsibility for his behavior and asked him to accept any punishment the NSB determines to be appropriate.

On his resignation, Chiu told reporters that he learned of the controversy involving his son Thursday morning and decided to tell President Tsai ing-wen (蔡英文) verbally of his intention to resign later that day, so his family matters would not impact his official duties as defense chief.

After the president asked him to stay on, Chiu said he took half a day off on Friday morning and resumed official his duties from noon that same day.

He pledged to continue to perform his duty as defense minister diligently and not let the matter affect his job.

Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks at a plenary session in Taipei Monday. CNA photo April 1, 2024

Chiu's resignation came after an online Chinese-language news site Yi Media report early Thursday which made allegations against Chiu's son, an Army captain and NSB member, about his use of prostitutes.

The report claimed to be in possession of intimate images and video clips, but did not publish them. Some of the clips have since circulated online.

CNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the report nor the circulating images and videos.

In response, the NSB said on the same day that it has initiated an investigation.

In Taiwan, a person who solicits a prostitute and the prostitute him/herself are both punishable by a maximum fine of NT$30,000 (US$937) for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act.

The crime and fine are relatively minor but being an NSB member whose father is the nation's defense minister, the alleged soliciting of prostitutes is damaging to Chiu's image.

Local lawmakers and political pundits have been speculating that the allegations were made as part of NSB and defense ministry infighting with the aim of preventing Chiu from being promoted to other senior posts after May 20 when Tsai ends her second four-year term and is succeeded by President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Chiu himself told reporters Monday that he had no thoughts about potential infighting, pending the results of the NSB investigation.