KMT's Han Kuo-yu announces run for speaker, is open to TPP deputy

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced Thursday that he will run for the speaker of the Legislature, but indicated a willingness to accept a candidate from the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) as his deputy.

In a Facebook post, the former Kaohsiung mayor said he was running to return the Legislature to its rightful role of overseeing and balancing the other branches of government, in contrast to the rubber stamp it became over the past eight years under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) control.

Han said he will run with KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as his deputy, but added that Chiang is ready to bow out in favor of a TPP candidate if the party is willing to join forces.

By running a joint speakership ticket, the KMT and TPP could "unite the opposition" and "give the DPP a taste of the fury of 60 percent of the public," Han said, adding that this would teach them "humility" and force them to change.

In Taiwan's Jan. 13 elections, no single political party secured the 57 seats needed for a majority in the 113-seat Legislature.

The KMT won 52 seats -- in addition to two seats won by independents aligned with the party -- while the ruling DPP won 51.

The TPP won the other eight seats, giving it a decisive role in deciding the next speaker when the new Legislature convenes on Feb. 1.

Earlier this week, TPP lawmakers said they would seek guarantees on specific transparency and oversight reforms before deciding who to support.

The DPP is expected to back incumbent Yu Si-kun (游錫堃) for another term as speaker.

Under the rules of Taiwan's Legislature, lawmakers will hold an initial vote to elect a speaker after the new Legislature is seated.

If no speaker candidate wins a majority -- for example, if the TPP declines to support either the KMT or the DPP candidate -- a second round of voting will be held, in which the candidate with the most votes becomes speaker.