ELECTION 2024/DPP's Lai wins over 5.58 million votes in Taiwan presidential election
Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Saturday confirmed the vote count in Taiwan's presidential election, with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) of the Democratic Progressive Party winning more than 5.58 million votes.
According to the CEC, Lai and Hsiao garnered a total of 5,586,019 votes, or 40.05 percent.
Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and his running mate Jaw Shau-kong (趙少康) of the opposition Kuomintang received 4,671,021 votes, or 33.49 percent, while Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People's Party, who partnered with Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈), came third with 3,690,466 votes, or 26.46 percent.
The vote count concluded at 9:57 p.m. across Taiwan's 17,795 polling stations, the CEC said.
With 19,548,531 people eligible to vote, the election on Saturday which began at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m., saw a total of 14,048,310 votes cast, representing a turnout of 71.86 percent, the commission added.
