Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Taiwan People's Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) made an emotional appeal to tens of thousands of supporters on the eve of election day Friday night, urging them to vote so the party can end the pan-blue and pan-green camp monopoly of power in Taiwan.

The physician-turned-politician surprised supporters when he and his running mate TPP Legislator Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈) appeared on a mini-stage surrounded by a massive crowd on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei.

The mini-stage was built so that Ko had a better view of his gathered supporters, thanking them for their support since his campaign for the presidency began.

The former Taipei mayor then banged a gong three times to pray for good fortune for Taiwan before proceeding to the main stage, high-fiving his fans along the way.

CNA photo Jan. 12, 2024

Flanked by all 34 of the TPP's legislator-at-large nominees, Ko said that since his days as a physician, he has always tackled problems head-on and given it his all when treating every patient's illness and pain.

If elected he promised to use the same work ethic in addressing the public's concerns about their livelihoods and fulfill all their wishes, whether to do with the economy, the environment, housing, labor rights, or national security, Ko said.

"I will give you the future you desire," he told the crowd, as he urged them to take action to transcend the dichotomy of pan-green and pan-blue camps that has divided Taiwanese voters for the past few decades.

He urged his supporters living or working in Taipei to return to their hometowns to vote no matter what their mode of transportation.

"Some people say that it will be a miracle if Ko Wen-je is elected. I'm here to tell you that the reason I've fought so hard for so long is to make that miracle happen," he said.

Being able to conduct a presidential election campaign based solely on small donations is already a miracle, Ko told his supporters, describing the feat as a "victory of civic power."

(By Sean Lin)