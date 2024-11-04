Couple indicted for allegedly working with China to sway Taiwan elections

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Taiwanese radio host Chang Meng-tsung (張孟崇) and his wife have been indicted for allegedly taking NT$74 million (US$2.32 million) from China to influence elections in Taiwan, the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office said Monday.

Chang and his wife, who was identified only by her surname Hung (洪), have been accused receiving funding from sources abroad, including China's Taiwan Affairs Office, between 2011 and 2023 and campaigning via Chang's radio program during Taiwan's election season, prosecutors said, citing Article 4 of the Anti-Infiltration Act.

Chang also used online platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook and YouTube to make commentary based on content provided by foreign forces, in a bid to influence voting in Taiwan, prosecutors said.

The social media commentaries targeted the national referendums in 2021, a recall vote against a legislator in 2022, and the presidential and legislative elections in 2024, according to the statement.

The penalty for the couple's alleged violation of Taiwan's anti-infiltration law is a prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of NT$10 million.

Chang and Hung are both members of the Unionist Party, a minor political party in Taiwan that promotes unification with China, in line with Beijing's "one country, two systems" policy. Chang was one of the Unionist Party's at-large candidates in the 2016 legislative elections.

The couple was indicted following an investigation into their alleged political advocacy, which prosecutors wrapped up on Oct. 25.

During the months-long investigation, prosecutors and investigators carried out searches at 24 locations and seized computers, mobile phones and a book that documented the alleged funding from abroad, according to the statement.

Prosecutors also released to the local media a video compilation of Chang's comments on the recall vote and the referendums, which were obtained from his Tiktok page.