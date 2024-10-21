U.S., Canada warships transit Taiwan Strait: Taiwan's defense ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) United States and Canadian warships transited the Taiwan Strait Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed in a statement released on Monday.

The two vessels sailed north through the strait, the MND said, adding that it closely monitored nearby airspace and waters as the ships made their transit and observed nothing unusual.

The MND did not name the two vessels but the U.S. 7th Fleet identified them as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331).

"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle," the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement released on Sunday.

"The international community's navigational rights and freedoms in the Taiwan Strait should not be limited. The United States rejects any assertion of sovereignty or jurisdiction that is inconsistent with freedoms of navigation, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea and air," it added.

Meanwhile, Li Xi (李熹), spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, on Monday characterized the transit as "disruptive to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

"The command will remain vigilant at all times and remain steadfast in its resolve to uphold national sovereignty and regional peace," Li said.

The U.S. last transited the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 22 when the USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) passed through the narrow waterway separating Taiwan and China.