China has 'no right to represent Taiwan,' Lai says in National Day address (update)

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said in his first National Day address on Thursday that China has "no right to represent Taiwan" and reiterated that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to each other.

"The Republic of China has already put down roots in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu," Lai said outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Thursday at the event marking the 113th National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

"And the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other," he added.

"The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," he said, adding that his "mission" as president was to "ensure that our nation endures and progresses" and "resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty."

The Air Force Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team deploy seven jets for a flyover for the National Day celebration in Taipei Thursday. CNA photo Oct. 10, 2024

The president's comments in front of opposition party leaders, foreign delegates and other assembled guests were in line with his inaugural speech made in May, which prompted Beijing to launch large-scale military drills around Taiwan as "punishment" for "separatist acts."

However, unlike in previous remarks in which he criticized Beijing for engaging in "gray zone" activities and cognitive warfare against Taiwan, Lai's speech on Thursday did not touch upon these points.

While warning against the "expanding authoritarianism" that is "threatening our hard-won free and democratic way of life," Lai said his administration was "willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combating infectious diseases, and maintaining regional security."

He also expressed hope for "healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges" across the Taiwan Strait based on the principles of "parity and dignity."

At the same time, the president reiterated the government's commitment to defend "national sovereignty" and "maintain the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" through his "Four Pillars" plan.

The plan, first proposed by Lai while he was running for president, emphasizes the importance of Taiwan's defensive strength, economic security, partnerships with other democracies, and a consistent cross-strait policy.

Lai, whose Democratic Progressive Party won an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term while losing a majority to the opposition in the Legislature in January's elections, also called for unity among Taiwanese across party lines.

"Our nation must become more united, and our society must grow more stable," he said.

Lai's National Day address -- his first since taking office in May -- also highlighted domestic issues, emphasizing the government's efforts to boost economic development and improve social welfare measures.

