Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan fishing boat seized by China Coast Guard off Kinmen

07/03/2024 08:54 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A China Coast Guard vessel for illustrative purposes. CNA file photo
A China Coast Guard vessel for illustrative purposes. CNA file photo

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) A Taiwan-registered fishing vessel was seized by China Coast Guard on Tuesday while catching squid outside Taiwan-controlled waters off the outlying Kinmen County.

The Penghu-registered Da Jin Man No.88 was boarded and seized by China Coast Guard personnel at a location east-northeast of Liaoluo Bay at 17.5 nautical miles outside Taiwan-controlled "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands during China's closed season, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The vessel was intercepted by three China Coast Guard vessels at 9:14 p.m., and the CGA sent three ships in an attempt to rescue the Taiwanese vessel and issued broadcasts demanding that the Chinese coast guard ships release Da Jin Man No. 88 immediately, according to the statement.

During the chase, the CGA detected four other China Coast Guard ships coming to the scene and had to stop the rescue mission to avoid "escalating tensions," the CGA said.

Subsequent communication regarding the incident will be carried out between the Mainland Affairs Council, the Fisheries Agency and relevant Chinese authorities, the CGA said.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/cc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.85