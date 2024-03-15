4 Chinese coast guard vessels enter prohibited waters off Kinmen
Kaohsiung, March 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Friday expelled four Chinese Coast Guard patrol vessels that entered prohibited waters off Taiwan-controlled Kinmen off-limits to Chinese vessels.
Taiwanese coast guard patrol vessels shadowed the Chinese ships, detected at 2:46 p.m., and broadcast warnings until they left Kinmen's prohibited and restricted waters, according to a CGA statement.
In a statement, the China Coast Guard said the ships were "legally" patrolling waters off Kinmen.
According to the CGA, the Chinese vessels were in waters 3 to 3.2 nautical miles south of Kinmen Island.
After detecting the intruders, the CGA instructed the Kinmen coast guard patrol to dispatch ships to the area to deal with the situation, while other CGA ships were carrying out a rescue mission in concert with the Chinese coast guard in waters off Dongding Island after a Chinese fishing boat with a six-man crew capsized on Thursday.
The accident caused two deaths, while two crew members were rescued and two are still unaccounted for.
- Business
System outage at McDonald's Taiwan outlets fixed03/15/2024 11:40 PM
- Society
Taipei city councilor released on bail in alleged bribery case03/15/2024 10:55 PM
- Cross-Strait
4 Chinese coast guard vessels enter prohibited waters off Kinmen03/15/2024 10:19 PM
- Society
Parole rule for prisoners serving life partially unconstitutional: Court03/15/2024 09:41 PM
- Sports
Brothers' Chou Ssu-chi eyes managerial post after retirement in 202403/15/2024 08:42 PM