Taiwan shares close down 0.38%
08/07/2026 01:50 PM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 170.79 points, or 0.38 percent, at 44,225.91 Friday on turnover of NT$819.20 billion (US$25.43 billion).
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