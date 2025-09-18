U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/18/2025 04:19 PM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.042 to close at NT$30.107.
Turnover totaled US$932 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.090, and moved between NT$30.036 and NT$30.125 before the close.
