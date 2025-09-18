Botulism, collisions top threats to migratory birds in Taiwan: MOA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Botulism poisoning and collisions are the leading threats to migratory birds in Taiwan, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Wednesday.

The MOA said 335 migratory birds across 58 species were rescued between 2013 and 2024. Every September and October, large numbers of migratory birds arrive in Taiwan to winter or stop over, but many face dangers.

Among 107 cases of botulism, 105 involved black-faced spoonbills, of which 80 were rehabilitated and released, the MOA's Taiwan Biodiversity Research Institute (TBRI) said.

The disease causes muscle weakness and progressive paralysis, and is often fatal.

The TBRI attributed the high recovery rate to the "costly, limited" antitoxin serum, which is prioritized for the critically endangered black-faced spoonbill and cannot yet be widely administered to other species.

Image taken from Taiwan Biodiversity Research Institute's Facebook page

Botulism outbreaks are more likely when fish die en masse in wetlands or if there is rotting vegetation combined with reduced rainfall.

"If not addressed promptly, the accumulation of bird carcasses can become a new source of toxins, creating a vicious cycle," the institute added.

Of 85 collision cases, 45 involved vehicles and 21 building glass, with release rates of 24.4 percent and 52.4 percent, respectively, according to the institute.

The TBRI said vehicle strikes have long been a main cause of injury to wildlife, with only 22 percent of all animals hit by cars recovering.

It urged the public to report suspected injured migratory birds to local authorities or wildlife rescue units so professionals can handle them safely.

It also advised drivers to slow down in areas frequented by migratory birds and, if a collision occurs, to provide appropriate assistance and notify the relevant authorities.