Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/18/2025 10:21 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Electricity supply put under 'orange' alert for first time this year

@China Times: Ex-Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin to run for KMT chairman

@Liberty Times: Cabinet to finalize proposals to amend laws governing undersea cables

@Economic Daily News: Stargate UK expected to benefit Taiwanese suppliers

@Commercial Times: Analysts outline two scenarios for Taiex in response to Fed rate cut

@Taipei Times: Birthrate subsidies to take effect on Jan. 1

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    14