Taiwan headline news
09/18/2025 10:21 AM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Electricity supply put under 'orange' alert for first time this year
@China Times: Ex-Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin to run for KMT chairman
@Liberty Times: Cabinet to finalize proposals to amend laws governing undersea cables
@Economic Daily News: Stargate UK expected to benefit Taiwanese suppliers
@Commercial Times: Analysts outline two scenarios for Taiex in response to Fed rate cut
@Taipei Times: Birthrate subsidies to take effect on Jan. 1
Enditem/kb
