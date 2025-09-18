To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Electricity supply put under 'orange' alert for first time this year

@China Times: Ex-Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin to run for KMT chairman

@Liberty Times: Cabinet to finalize proposals to amend laws governing undersea cables

@Economic Daily News: Stargate UK expected to benefit Taiwanese suppliers

@Commercial Times: Analysts outline two scenarios for Taiex in response to Fed rate cut

@Taipei Times: Birthrate subsidies to take effect on Jan. 1

