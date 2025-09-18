Taiwan shares close up 1.30%
09/18/2025 01:50 PM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 331.11 points, or 1.30 percent, at 25,769.36 Thursday on turnover of NT$455.31 billion (US$15.14 billion).
