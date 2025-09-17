New Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association head makes first visit to Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Tuesday welcomed Shuzo Sumi, the new chair of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), who made his first visit to Taiwan since assuming office earlier this year.

Sumi led a JTEA delegation to separate meetings with Lai and Hsiao at the Presidential Office. The JTEA functions as Japan's de facto embassy in Taiwan in the absence of official ties.

In his remarks, Lai congratulated Sumi on taking up the post and said Taiwan and Japan are like "family members," according to a Presidential Office press release.

He expressed hope that Sumi's leadership, along with his decades of experience in Japan's business sector, will further boost bilateral relations.

Lai also urged Japan to support Taiwan's push for an economic partnership agreement, the press release said.

Sumi was quoted in the release as saying that he feels honored to contribute to bilateral cooperation in various fields. He cited an April JTEA survey showing that 76 percent of Taiwanese named Japan as their favorite country and noted that the number of annual trips made from Taiwan to Japan exceeds 6 million.

He added that both sides share similar challenges, including military coercion from China, declining birthrates and natural disasters.

Sumi, who began his JTEA tenure on June 20, replaced Mitsuo Ohashi, who chaired the JTEA over the past 14 years.

The role of JTEA chair is largely ceremonial. The association is headquartered in Tokyo and has offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung.