Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CPC, Formosa cut gasoline, diesel prices

05/04/2025 05:45 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Car owners fill their cars up with petrol at a CPC gas station in this CNA file photo
Car owners fill their cars up with petrol at a CPC gas station in this CNA file photo

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) State-run CPC Corp. Taiwan and privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPC) both announced fuel price cuts on Sunday, lowering gasoline and diesel prices by NT$1.1 (US$0.036) and NT$1.4 per liter, respectively.

As a result, starting Monday, gasoline prices at CPC and Formosa stations will drop to NT$27.2, NT$28.7 and NT$30.7 per liter for 92-, 95- and 98-octane unleaded gasoline, respectively. Premium diesel will fall to NT$25.7 per liter at CPC stations and NT$25.5 at Formosa pumps.

CPC adjusts fuel prices weekly based on a weighted formula that factors in changes in crude oil prices -- 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

CPC's pricing mechanism also accounts for currency fluctuations.

The state-run refiner said the price cuts were prompted by a stronger local currency and a sharp drop in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, Formosa Petrochemical said the recent sharp drop in crude oil prices was driven by market fears that the prolonged U.S.-China trade war could trigger a global recession and weaken demand.

The decline was also attributed to Saudi Arabia's plan to increase production capacity to expand its market share.

Brent crude fell to US$60.00 per barrel last Wednesday, its lowest level in four years, according to international media reports.

(By Pan Tzu-yu, Chang Chien-chung and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    23