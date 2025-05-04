CPC, Formosa cut gasoline, diesel prices
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) State-run CPC Corp. Taiwan and privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPC) both announced fuel price cuts on Sunday, lowering gasoline and diesel prices by NT$1.1 (US$0.036) and NT$1.4 per liter, respectively.
As a result, starting Monday, gasoline prices at CPC and Formosa stations will drop to NT$27.2, NT$28.7 and NT$30.7 per liter for 92-, 95- and 98-octane unleaded gasoline, respectively. Premium diesel will fall to NT$25.7 per liter at CPC stations and NT$25.5 at Formosa pumps.
CPC adjusts fuel prices weekly based on a weighted formula that factors in changes in crude oil prices -- 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.
CPC's pricing mechanism also accounts for currency fluctuations.
The state-run refiner said the price cuts were prompted by a stronger local currency and a sharp drop in global crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, Formosa Petrochemical said the recent sharp drop in crude oil prices was driven by market fears that the prolonged U.S.-China trade war could trigger a global recession and weaken demand.
The decline was also attributed to Saudi Arabia's plan to increase production capacity to expand its market share.
Brent crude fell to US$60.00 per barrel last Wednesday, its lowest level in four years, according to international media reports.
