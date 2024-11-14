U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/14/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.536 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.086 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Media personality Lucifer Chu receives 11 months for indecent assault11/14/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/14/2024 04:21 PM
- Politics
America First, containing China focuses of Trump's new gov't: NSB chief11/14/2024 04:05 PM
- Society
'Zombie drug' reclassified as Category 2 narcotic11/14/2024 03:58 PM
- Business
TSMC declines to comment on U.S. discriminatory hiring lawsuit11/14/2024 03:32 PM