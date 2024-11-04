To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.961.

Turnover totaled US$1.978 billion during trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.910, and moved between NT$31.839 and NT$31.999 before the close.