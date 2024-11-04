U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
11/04/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.961.
Turnover totaled US$1.978 billion during trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.910, and moved between NT$31.839 and NT$31.999 before the close.
Latest
- Society
In wake of posts, NIA reiterates permanent residency guidelines11/04/2024 08:35 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese barista shows off world-beating siphoning skills in Taichung11/04/2024 08:23 PM
- Society
Court upholds sentence of man who gave 3-year-old fatal overdose11/04/2024 07:52 PM
- Society
Traffic deaths, injuries of foreigners nearly doubles in 5 years11/04/2024 07:41 PM
- Sports
29 games confirmed for CPBL's 2025 season in Taipei Dome11/04/2024 06:34 PM