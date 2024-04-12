EVA Air launches Kaohsiung-Hong Kong flight route

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.



Taipei, April 12 (CNA) EVA Airways launched its direct flight service between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong on Friday, as part of its mission to expand its presence in the southern Taiwan market.

During the inauguration ceremony for the new route at Kaohsiung International Airport, EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said the new service is expected to complement the carrier's existing route between Taoyuan and Hong Kong.

The airline's first Kaohsiung-Hong Kong flight was fully booked and subsequently set off with 184 passengers on board.

"We look forward to attracting more Hong Kong residents to Taiwan by offering access to the northern and southern parts of the country," he said.

The new route means EVA Air is the only airline to operate all four routes between Taoyuan-Hong Kong, Kaohsiung-Hong Kong, Taoyuan-Macao and Kaohsiung-Macao, said Sun.

According to the carrier, the new flights, on an A321-200, will depart daily from Kaohsiung at 9:15 a.m. and Hong Kong at 12:05 p.m. An additional daily round-trip flight will be added from May 15.

Also attending the inauguration ceremony, Kaohsiung International Airport Director Fu Yao-nan (傅耀南) noted that airport traffic volume has recovered to 73 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Furthermore, other airlines are in discussion with the airport regarding operating new flights to and from Kaohsiung, he said.