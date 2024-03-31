COST OF LIVING/Taipower to raise electricity rates from Monday
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Electricity rates will rise for most consumers in Taiwan from Monday as part of a series of structured hikes determined by the Electricity Tariff Examination Council of the Ministry of Economic Affairs on March 22.
According to current consumption, about 9.08 million households, approximately 68 percent of households, will face a hike of 3 percent, while another 3.42 million (about 26 percent) to face a rise of 5 percent. The remaining households will see 7-10 percent hikes.
During the summer, when regular households consume more electricity, the state-owned Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) said that about two-thirds of Taiwanese households would incur some NT$700 (US$21.88) in monthly electricity costs, Taipower said.
After the rate adjustments, which take effect on April 1, such consumers will see an increase of around NT$21 in their monthly electricity fees, less than NT$1 per day, in the summer, the company said.
The agriculture, and fishery sectors as well as schools and social welfare groups are the only groups whose electricity rates have been frozen.
While hospitals will see their rates rise, the Cabinet decided Friday to subsidize electricity costs for district hospitals, which will be most affected by the rate hike according to the Health and Welfare Ministry.
General industrial users will face rate hikes of 7-14 percent. Data centers will see hikes of 15-25 percent.
Major industrial consumers who saw an average increase in electricity use over the last two years and consume over 0.5 billion kWh per year will face hikes of 15-25 percent.
The hike plan was brought forward as Taipower faces an accumulated deficit of NT$382.6 billion as of the end of 2023.
Without the rate adjustments, the state-run company will incur a further loss of NT$188.7 billion in 2024, according to Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) earlier in the month.
With the rate adjustments and a NT$100 billion subsidy promised by the Cabinet, the anticipated loss is expected to drop to about NT$10 billion, Taipower said.
- Taipei Zoo to hike ticket prices from April 1Taipei Zoo will increase its ticket prices with effect from April 1, the first such hike since 1997, the zoo said Wednesday.03/27/2024 09:06 PM
- Union demands pay hike for foreign teachers after 20 years pay freezeThe Taiwan Higher Education Union (THEU) on Tuesday demanded a pay raise of at least 25 percent for foreign teachers at the English language teaching centers run by the British ...03/26/2024 10:52 PM
- Power rate hikes to push CPI up marginally in 2024: DGBASTwo government institutions provided different assessments on the impact of upcoming electricity price rises on Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) growth this year, with the ...03/26/2024 10:25 PM
- Sports
New Taipei Kings terminate ex-NBA player Byron Mullens' contract03/31/2024 06:28 PM
- Business
Hotel bookings for upcoming holiday down from last year03/31/2024 05:51 PM
- Cross-Strait
Cultural forum advocates kinship amid cross-strait tensions03/31/2024 05:41 PM
- Business
Taipower to raise electricity rates from Monday03/31/2024 04:24 PM
- Politics
Tests done, latest-generation armored vehicle ready for production03/31/2024 03:28 PM