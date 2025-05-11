Taiwan duo wins first Taipei Open women's doubles title in 17 years

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton players Hsieh Pei-shan (謝沛珊) and Hung En-tzu (洪恩慈) won the women's doubles title at the Taipei Open on Sunday, becoming the first local women's team to win the tournament in 17 years.

Hsieh and Hung, the top seeds at the tournament, overpowered Mizuki Otake and Miyu Takahashi of Japan in Sunday's finals 21-14, 21-15 in 43 minutes.

In doing so, they became the first Taiwanese players to win the event's women's doubles title since Chien Yu-chin (簡毓瑾) and Cheng Wen-hsing (程文欣), who won the tournament for the fourth time in 2008.

The total prize money at the Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is US$240,000.