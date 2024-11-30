Two legendary cyclists highlight 1st L'Étape du Tour de France in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Around 2,500 cyclists from 32 countries joined two legendary grand tour cyclists on Saturday for the first-ever L'Étape du Tour de France held in Taiwan.

Seven-time Grand Tour champion Christopher Froome, and recently retired all-time great Mark Cavendish, who achieved a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win in July, took center stage in the Tour de France sportive series event in Nantou County, central Taiwan on Saturday.

L'Étape, first launched in 1993 and now organized by the Amaury Sport Organisation, offers participants a taste of the grand tour experience.

The event in Taiwan featured two routes: a 104-kilometer course and a 29-kilometer course.

The 104-kilometer route included a Yellow Jersey Competition and two King of the Mountain sections, with the winners earning slots in the 2025 Tour de France.

Cyclists on the 104-kilometer route passed cultural landmarks such as Xuanguang Temple and Shuishe Pier while enjoying the stunning scenery of Sun Moon Lake and the surrounding mountains.

The Sun Moon Lake cycling route, located in Nantou County, has been recognized by CNN as one of the "Top 10 Most Beautiful Cycling Routes in the World."