Taiwan ties 2-2 against Czech Republic in warm-up baseball game

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) Taiwan tied 2-2 against the Czech Republic in a warm-up game held Saturday at the Taipei Dome ahead of the World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) upcoming Premier12 tournament.

The game, which is part of a friendly exchange between the two countries, saw Chen Po-ching (陳柏清) as the starting pitcher for Team Taiwan while Daniel Padysak took the mound for the Czech Republic.

During the lineup introduction, the crowd cheered when Czech batter Marek Chlup walked onto the pitch draped in the Republic of China's national flag. The same friendly gesture was returned with Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), Team Taiwan's captain, carrying the Czech national flag.

Czech batter Marek Chlup drapes himself in the ROC flag during lineup introduction for the warm-up game against Team Taiwan at the Taipei Dome on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 2, 2024

Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), Team Taiwan's captain, carries the Czech national flag during lineup introduction for the warm-up game on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 2, 2024

To prepare for the Premier12, Team Taiwan is hosting two warm-up games against the Czech Republic at the Taipei Dome over the weekend.

The WBSC Premier12 is an international baseball tournament that features the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams in the world. It begins with two groups of six teams each playing in the 12-team Opening Round.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Round, which is to be held in Japan. The teams that finish first and second will play in the gold medal game, while the teams placed third and fourth will play for third place.

Taiwan faces South Korea in the Group B opening game on Nov. 13 at the Taipei Dome.