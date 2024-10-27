Golfer Pan finishes 6th at Zozo Championship in Japan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) on Sunday finished sixth at the 2024 Zozo Championship in Japan after achieving a score of 13-under par 267 over four days.

Over the course of the tournament, Pan put in his best performance on the last round on Sunday 4-under par 66 that was paced by six birdies.

The performance was a palpable improvement compared to his Saturday round, when he finished even par on the par 70 course at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture's Inzai City.

On Sunday, Pan took only two bogies on the front nine to finish the tourney in a tie for sixth with four other players.

Aside from the three birdies and no bogey performance on the back nine, Pan took only two strokes off the tee to the green on the 18th hole.

Two subsequent putts on the green showcased Pan finish the par 5 hole one stroke under par.

Aside from Pan, fellow Taiwanese golfer Kevin Yu (俞俊安) was also invited to the tournament.

Although Yu performed relatively well the first three days to enter the final round fourth in a 78-player field at even par for the tournament, his underwhelming performance on Sunday saw him finish the championship in 16th place alongside five other golfers.

On the first hole alone, Yu suffered two bogies before finishing the round 1-over par 71 to conclude his four-day participation at 10-under par 270.

The winner of the championship was 30-year-old Colombian golfer Nico Echavarría.

The four-day event was co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour.

Since its inception in 2019, the annual tournament has always been held at the Narashino Country Club, except in 2020 when it was held at the Sherwood Country Club in California.