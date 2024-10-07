Taiwan's Kevin Yu wins 1st PGA Tour title in Sanderson Farms playoff

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) Kevin Yu (俞俊安) from Taiwan earned his first PGA tour title in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, the United States, on Sunday.

Yu made a 15-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 5-under 67, and conjured up another birdie on the par-four 18th from 6 feet to down Beau Hossler on the opening playoff hole and clinch victory at the Country Club of Jackson.

In a remarkable final round rally, Yu carded a closing five-under-par 67 to finish on 23 under alongside Hossler at the top of the leaderboard.

"Feels amazing," the 26-year-old Yu said after the win.

"Feels like a dream come true. I've been dreaming this since I was 5. I just feel like to do it with my parents out here, it's really special."

"Everybody was saying, like 'first win is always very special and only get it once,' so (I'm) really happy." "I think this is the dream for all golfers -- to win on PGA."

The golfer took a break last month to come down after a busy summer, having played six events in a row on the PGA Tour and represented Taiwan at the Paris Olympics before returning for the Wyndham Championship.

"I feel like this week I was really calm and just feel like the little break from last month really helped me, just not thinking too much," Yu said. "I took a little break and now I'm back and I just feel like my mind is really fresh."

Yu won US$1.368 million, a victory that sends him to the Masters and secures him PGA Tour membership through 2026.

Yu, an Arizona State alumnus, was the third person in PGA Tour history from Taiwan to clinch a trophy, following T.C. Chen (陳志忠) in 1987 at the Los Angeles Open and Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) at the 2019 RBC Heritage.