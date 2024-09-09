Taiwan bags 6 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze at tug-of-war championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Taiwan concluded the 2024 Tug of War Outdoor World Championship with a total of six golds, two silvers and one bronze, the best result ever for the country, as the games wound up on Sunday in Germany.

Taiwan took three golds in the women's 500 kilogram, U23 mixed 560kg and U19 women's 480kg categories, as well as a silver in the U19 men's 560kg and a bronze in the men's 680kg on Sunday, the second and final day of the championship games.

The wins followed three golds in the women's 540kg, U19 mixed 520kg and U23 women's 500kg, and a silver in the U23 men's 600kg, on Saturday.

The bronze in the men's 680kg marked the first medal for Taiwan's senior men.

Moreover, the women's 500kg category team qualified for the World Games (TWG) to be held in Chengdu, China, where the team will be defending its sixth title.

The national teams in the women's 500kg, mixed 580kg or men's 640kg needed to reach the top four to qualify for TWG.

However, Taiwan's mixed 580kg missed out after coming eighth, as did the men's 640kg after being ranked ninth.

Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association Secretary-General Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬) told CNA that the teams trained together to boost their strength and endurance.

Chen Chien-ping (陳建平), the association chair, also kept a close eye on the competition, reminding the team to take care of athletes when rain hit the outdoor games on Sunday.

Overall, 93 Taiwanese athletes competed in 12 categories in this year's tug-of-war games.

The 2024 Championships was held in Mannheim, Germany from Sept. 5-8, with the first two days featuring open tournaments for schools and the championships taking place over the last two days, according to the official website.