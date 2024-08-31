Hsu Wen-erh one swim closer to Open Water Swimming Triple Crown

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Los Angeles, Aug. 31 (CNA) Taiwanese swimmer Hsu Wen-erh (許汶而) is one swim closer to achieving the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming after completing a solo swim across the 32.5 km Catalina Channel on Wednesday, becoming the first person from Taiwan to achieve that feat.

On July 20, the 30-year-old completed a solo swim across the 33 km English Channel and was also the first Taiwanese to reach that milestone.

Together with the 48.5 km 20 Bridges swim, a circumnavigation of Manhattan Island which Hsu plans to attempt on Oct. 20 this year, the English and Catalina Channel swims constitute the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming, an open water swimming challenge.

Currently, only 333 people have completed all three swims.

The Catalina Channel lies between Catalina Island and the California mainland, and Hsu started from the Island side at 10 p.m. Tuesday and reached Rancho Palos Verdes in southern California after 13 hours and 21 minutes.

The Catalina Channel Swimming Federation congratulated Hsu in a Facebook post after she completed the swim, and the national flag of the Republic of China (Taiwan) was raised on the navigation ship.

"A dilemma facing Taiwan is that we can't use our national flag at the Olympics, but through acts of citizen diplomacy like this, we can ensure Taiwan is seen in the world on different stages," Hsu told CNA, reflecting on the emotional moment she saw the national flag.

According to the federation's regulations, swimmers are not allowed to wear wetsuits or touch the navigation ship during the entire swim.

Speaking about her journey, also her first night swim, Hsu recalled a memorable moment seeing bioluminescent algae glowing in the dark water, resembling a starry night sky.

She said the scene reminded her of the movie "Life of Pi," and it was especially moving during the long swim, as all her other senses were shut off, making the spectacle even more poignant.

Another surprise came at sunrise, after swimming for eight hours when Hsu was hitting the "wall."

She saw a large group of dolphins leaping past her as the sun rose, and at that moment almost forgot how exhausted she was.

Photo courtesy of Hsu Wen-erh

According to Hsu, long-distance swimming is a solitary sport, where, apart from the accompanying navigation ship, it is just the individual and the ocean.

Once she gets into the zone, her body and mind enter a meditative state, with only the strokes and breathing left.

"When you face difficulties and feel like you're not making progress, you need to know how to manage your low spirits and keep moving forward," she said, reflecting on what she learned from the sport.

A swimming coach by profession, Hsu has participated in open water swimming, also known as marathon swimming, for six years.

Without any sponsors, she personally covers all expenses, including flight tickets, registration fees and navigation boat rentals.

She said her passion for the sport stems from her love for nature and a desire to promote the beauty of the ocean.

Having swum in beautiful waters around Taiwan, Hsu said: "I want more people in Taiwan to know that we are surrounded by so many (beautiful) oceans."

"We should embrace the ocean," she added.