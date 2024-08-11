To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 10 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) won a gold medal in the women's featherweight division at the Paris Olympics Saturday, boosting Team Taiwan's medal count to two golds and five bronzes.

The medal count marks the third time Taiwan has won two golds in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Lin, 28, clinched the gold in the women's 57-kilogram boxing division after defeating Julia Szeremeta of Poland by a 5-0 unanimous decision, completing a long course of reclamation after being eliminated from the Tokyo Games three years ago in her opening bout.

Taiwan's other gold in Paris was bagged by the badminton duo of Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) in the men's doubles.

Lee and Yang defeated China's Wang Chang (王昶) and Liang Weikeng (梁偉鏗) in the final on Aug. 4, becoming the first men's doubles team in Olympic history to win back-to-back titles. The Taiwanese duo won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Team Taiwan's performance peaked at the 2020 Tokyo Games (held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) with two golds, four silvers and six bronzes. The two golds were won in men's doubles badminton and women's 59 kg weightlifting.

The 2004 Athens Olympics marked another milestone, with Taiwanese athletes winning their first gold medals -- one each in both men's and women's Taekwondo -- as well as two silver and one bronze medal.

On Saturday, Taiwanese breakdancer Sun Chen (孫振) was eliminated at the Olympics' first breaking event after he failed to advance to the quarterfinals and finished third in the group event.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) shot a four-under par 68 on Saturday, ending with a five-under par 283 over four rounds, and finally tied for 8th place, the best performance among Taiwanese female golfers in the competition.

Also, Chien Pei-yun (錢珮芸) carded a four-under par 68 on Saturday, finishing with a two-under par 286, and tied for 18th place.

On the last day of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, there are still events including track and field, basketball, free cycling, handball, modern pentathlon and other events on the schedule.

However, the Taiwan team has concluded all its competitions on Saturday at the Olympics, and the closing ceremony will be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France at 9 p.m. on Sunday (local time).

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.

In related developments, the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) and more than a dozen other overseas groups sent a letter on Friday urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Taiwan's team to compete under the name "Taiwan" rather than "Chinese Taipei."

The letter was addressed to IOC President Thomas Bach and members of the IOC executive board, according to a FAPA press release.