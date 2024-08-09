To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) Taiwan boosted its medal total at the Paris Olympics to one gold and five bronzes Thursday after weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun's (郭婞淳) third-place finish in the women's 59-kilogram weight class, but it was shut out in taekwondo.

Kuo, who won gold in Tokyo, took the bronze medal in her weight division with a total lift of 235 kg, 1 kg behind silver medalist Maude Charron.

Luo Shifang (羅詩芳) of China was crowned champion with a new Olympic record total lift of 241 kg. She also set a new Olympic record in her third attempt at the snatch by successfully lifting 107 kg.

Entering her last lift in the clean & jerk, Kuo knew she had the bronze medal locked up and attempted a lift of 137 kg to put her ahead of Luo, but she did not get the bar up far enough before letting it fall to the floor and settled for third.

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun holds her bronze medal for a photo at the Paris Olympics on Monday. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2024

With her bronze, the 30-year-old Kuo became the first Taiwanese Olympian to win three medals, but Taiwan's streak of winning weightlifting gold in the past four Olympics could be coming to an end.

Whether that record can continue hinges on Chen Wen-hui (陳玟卉), who will compete in the women's 71 kg event on Saturday.

Chen, 27, won a bronze in the women's 64 kg division at the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, taekwondo athlete Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎) was ousted in the round of 16 in the women's 57 kg event by Laetitia Aoun of Lebanon, 4-2, 3-2.

Taiwanese taekwondoin Lo Chia-ling (in red) during the women's 57 kg round of 16 event against Laetitia Aoun of Lebanon. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2024

Lo had a chance to qualify for the repechage if Aoun, who won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games, had made it to the final. However, she lost in the semifinal to Nahid Kiyanichandeh of Iran, 10-3, 9-0, eliminating Lo from the competition.

Lo, 22, won a bronze medal in her debut in Tokyo and was Taiwan's only athlete to compete in taekwondo at the Olympic Games this summer.

It was the second time in the last three games that Taiwan has failed to win a taekwondo medal, in what had been a traditionally strong event for the national Olympic team.

Taiwanese taekwondoin Lo Chia-ling (second right) is being assisted by others as she walks off the competition area. She sustained an injury to her left foot. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2024

From the 2000 Games in Sydney, when taekwondo was first made an official Olympic sport, to the 2012 London Games, Taiwan won eight taekwondo medals, but was shut out in Rio and won one in Tokyo.

Also on Thursday, golfers Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) and Chien Pei-yun (簡珮芸), ended the day 14th and 29th, respectively, after the second round of the women's individual tournament.

Hsu was at 1-under, seven shots behind the leader Morgane Metraux of Switzerland and four shots out of third place, after shooting a 3-under 69.

Chien was at 3-over after a 1-under par 71 on Thursday.

With boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) guaranteed a medal after reaching the women's 57 kg final on Saturday, Taiwan has secured at least seven medals in Paris, its second most in history after the 12 it won in Tokyo.