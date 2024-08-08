To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 8 (CNA) Taiwanese taekwondo athlete Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎) was defeated in her round of 16 match in the women's 57 kilograms category on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games.

Lo, Taiwan's only taekwondo athlete in the 2024 Olympics, lost 0-2 to Laetitia Aoun from Lebanon, who won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

Aoun must make it to the final for Lo to qualify for the repechage.

Lo made her Olympics debut at the 2021 Tokyo Games when she won a bronze medal at the age of 19.

She was plagued by a left ankle injury for months in the run-up to the Paris Games.