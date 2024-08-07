Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/Taiwan canoeist knocked out in quarterfinals at Paris Games

08/07/2024 10:02 PM
Taiwanese canoeist Lai Kuan-chieh. CNA photo Aug. 7, 2024
Paris, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwanese canoeist Lai Kuan-chieh (賴冠傑) was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the men's canoe single 1,000 meter sprint Wednesday.

He competed in the quarterfinals after coming fourth in the heats, but was eliminated after finishing in fourth place with a time of 3:58.79.

Only the first two canoeists in each group qualified for the semifinals.

Lai was the first Taiwanese canoeist to qualify for the Olympic Games after winning a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Tokyo.

Later at 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Taipei time), Taiwanese weightlifter Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈) will compete in the women's 49-kilogram weight classification against 11 competitors.

At 3:30 a.m., boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) will compete in the women's 57-kg semifinals.

(By Li Chien-chung and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

