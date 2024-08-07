OLYMPICS/Taiwan canoeist knocked out in quarterfinals at Paris Games
Paris, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwanese canoeist Lai Kuan-chieh (賴冠傑) was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the men's canoe single 1,000 meter sprint Wednesday.
He competed in the quarterfinals after coming fourth in the heats, but was eliminated after finishing in fourth place with a time of 3:58.79.
Only the first two canoeists in each group qualified for the semifinals.
Lai was the first Taiwanese canoeist to qualify for the Olympic Games after winning a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Tokyo.
Later at 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Taipei time), Taiwanese weightlifter Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈) will compete in the women's 49-kilogram weight classification against 11 competitors.
At 3:30 a.m., boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) will compete in the women's 57-kg semifinals.
- Bronze-winning boxer Chen Nien-chin eyes gold at Los Angeles 2028Before stepping into the ring ahead of her semifinal bout in the women's 66-kilogram weight class at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) felt like she was a "world champion."08/07/2024 01:11 PM
- Aug. 6 recap: Taiwanese boxer wins bronze, table tennis team advancesTaiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris on Tuesday (Paris time), while the women's table tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of their team event.08/07/2024 12:17 PM
- Chen Nien-chin claims Olympic boxing bronze after semi-final defeatTaiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday following a semifinal loss to China's Yang Liu (楊柳) in the women's 66-kilogram weight class.08/07/2024 07:47 AM
- Society
Indonesian fishers say salary payments 11-15 months overdue08/07/2024 11:27 PM
- Politics
Environmental NGOs form coalition to lobby new climate change committee08/07/2024 10:34 PM
- Sports
Taiwan canoeist knocked out in quarterfinals at Paris Games08/07/2024 10:02 PM
- Politics
KMT says firms have right to privacy during Legislature investigations08/07/2024 09:58 PM
- Business
Hundreds protest at MOEA about planned SRF plants in Taoyuan08/07/2024 09:12 PM