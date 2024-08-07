OLYMPICS/Bronze-winning boxer Chen Nien-chin eyes gold at Los Angeles 2028
Taipei/Paris, Aug. 7 (CNA) Before stepping into the ring ahead of her semifinal bout in the women's 66-kilogram weight class at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) felt like she was a "world champion."
"I was very calm during the warm-up, and my coach believed in me, and I did all my planned tactics," Chen told CNA.
But victory would elude the Taiwanese boxer in the hard-fought women's welterweight battle against China's Yang Liu (楊柳).
"My opponent was really strong. I enjoyed the fight, and I wish her the best of luck in winning the gold medal," said Chen, who was tied on four scorecards and ahead on one after two rounds.
The four judges who had the bout tied gave Yang the final round and the win.
Despite losing to Yang 4-1, Chen walked away with a bronze because both semifinal losers in Olympic boxing are awarded the medal.
The 27-year-old athlete's performance raised Taiwan's medal count to one gold and four bronzes, as of Wednesday.
After the fight, Chen knelt down and kissed the floor of the boxing ring, as she has done at competitions in the past.
"My Olympics are over for this year, so of course I had to say goodbye to the ring," she said.
Born in Hualien County in 1997, Chen moved with her parents to the Matsu Islands (Lienchiang County) when she was just two years old.
She joined a wrestling team at a young age, but later turned to boxing and discovered she had a remarkable talent for the sport.
At the age of 14, Chen moved to Hsinchu to get professional training.
Chen's bronze-winning performance at Paris was her third Olympic appearance. She reached the quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020 (in the 69-kg weight class), and lost in the opening round of 16 (in the 75-kg weight class) at Rio 2016.
Chen also hopes to inspire others with her love of boxing.
"If you have a dream, don't give up," she said. "Even if you encounter many difficulties and challenges, you must keep going."
After claiming her bronze in Paris, Chen has set her sights on a better result at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
"After all, I haven't won the gold medal yet," she said.
(By James Thompson and Li Chien-chung)
Enditem/ls
