To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) A Nippon Professional Baseball league team will donate at least 10 million Japanese yen (US$66,112) to Taiwan for relief purposes after Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in 25 years on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Yomiuri Giants said the money will come mostly from funds raised in previous charity activities by the team's social contribution group, titled "G hands."

It will raise additional funds through a "We love Taiwan! Taiwan, keep going!" charity campaign launched in response to the magnitude 7.2 Hualien earthquake.

That will involve a three-day emergency fundraising campaign starting Friday in conjunction with the club's home series against the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

In addition, the franchise will sell charity T-shirts for disaster relief and hold a charity auction featuring T-shirts signed by players, the Giants wrote, without providing other details.

All of the funds raised will be donated to disaster-stricken areas in Taiwan, the Giants said.

Members of Taiwan's Rakuten Monkeys baseball team shakes hands with Japan's Yomiuri Giants baseball team after an exhibition match in the Taipei Dome on March 3. CNA file photo

Referring to the two exhibition games it played in Taipei in early March to celebrate the franchise's 90th anniversary, the Giants said that their connection with Taiwan motivated them to launch the campaign.

The crowd of 37,890 that packed the Taipei Dome for the game between the Giants and the CTBC Brothers on March 2 set an attendance record at the multifunctional venue.

Their game with the Rakuten Monkeys the next day also drew 30,890 fans to the only indoor baseball stadium in Taiwan.

(By Yang Chi-fang and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/ls

Update

April 5

● Japanese baseball team to donate 10 million yen for earthquake relief

● Japan pledges US$1 million donation to earthquake-hit Taiwan

● 2 people missing on Shakadang Trail in Taroko Gorge found dead

Related News

April 4

● 38 still missing as Hualien earthquake death toll rises to 10

● Over 360 aftershocks strike Taiwan following magnitude 7.2 quake

● Rail traffic between Yilan, Hualien reopens after quake

● President, VP thank world leaders for thoughts and prayers after deadly quake

● More than 70% of TSMC equipment back online after major quake in Taiwan

April 3

● Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA

● Multiple countries offer support for Taiwan after Hualien earthquake

● Nine dead, over 1,000 injured as earthquake rescue operations continue

● Massive earthquake leaves transportation in eastern Taiwan paralyzed

● Major earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing landslides, partial building collapse