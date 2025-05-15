10 suspected draft dodgers released on bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Nine entertainers and one other man have been released on bail after being questioned Wednesday over suspected evasion of compulsory military service in Taiwan, an allegation that has been linked to organized crime.

Comedian and TV presenter Daikon Huang (大根) was the last of the 10 to be released, leaving the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office at around 3 a.m. Thursday, after posting bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,618.24).

Speaking to reporters outside the prosecutors' office, Huang said it was foolish of him to break the law, and he promised to cooperate with the authorities in their investigation into the draft-dodging allegations.

"I'm really sorry," the 32-year-old comedian repeated several times, adding that he was willing to face the legal consequences of his "immature behavior" and enter compulsory military service.

In a statement released Wednesday morning on Huang's Instagram account, his agency said he had sought exemption from military service on medical grounds in 2023 and that he regretted his poorly considered decision.

Huang was brought to the New Taipei City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Corps for questioning after he returned to Taiwan on Wednesday evening, and he was taken to the prosecutors office after midnight.

William Liao. CNA photo May 14, 2025

Meanwhile, 39-year-old William Liao (威廉) from the now disbanded boy group Lollipop@F, was released shortly after midnight Wednesday after posting bail of NT$500,000. Liao had been summoned for questioning earlier in the day, while he was filming a TV program on Green Island off Taiwan's southeastern coast, and he flew into Taipei in the afternoon.

All but one of the other eight suspects summoned for questioning throughout Wednesday were in their 30s, including Jushe Lee (李銓) and Xiaohu Wu (阿虎), both members of the now disbanded boy band Choc7, and actor Daniel Chen (陳大天).

They were released later in the day after posting bail ranging from NT$150,000 to NT$300,000, amid a widening investigation into alleged military service evasion and document forgery.

On Feb. 18, actor Darren Wang (王大陸) was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion that he had tapped into an illegal ring believed to be helping people dodge compulsory military service by providing them with falsified medical documents. Wang was released later in the day on bail of NT$150,000, according to the prosecutors' office.

In January, New Taipei police arrested the suspected leader of the illegal ring, a man surnamed Chen (陳), on allegations of that he had been providing false medical certificates to help men dodge conscription.

The group was allegedly charging NT$100,000 to NT$1 million to provide the false documents.

Under the Act of Military Service System, all Taiwanese men aged 18-36 are mandated to serve one year in the military, a compulsory requirement that was extended from four months, with effect from January 2024.