Drivers who hit cross walkers to face higher fines: Transport ministry

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Monday announced plans to raise fines for drivers who injure pedestrians at crosswalks, with the changes expected to take effect by the end of June.

Under the proposal, the fine for causing minor injury by failing to yield at pedestrian crossings will rise from NT$7,200 (US$244.55) to NT$18,000, while the penalty for serious injury will be raised from NT$18,000 to NT$36,000.

The MOTC said the revision to the standardized penalty guidelines and handling regulations for road traffic management violations aims to deter reckless driving and reduce pedestrian injuries.

In Taiwan, unlike many other developed countries with fewer per-capita pedestrian deaths, drivers can drive through urban crosswalks at intersections when making a right turn -- even when pedestrians have a green light to cross.

Article 44 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act requires drivers to yield to pedestrians at crossings or intersections.

However, about 20 percent of pedestrian deaths in 2024 -- 83 out of 366 -- happened at crosswalks when drivers failed to yield to crossing pedestrians, MOTC data shows.

In March, Transportation and Communications Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) told CNA that "injuries and deaths on crosswalks are a national disgrace" and admitted to sometimes feeling "scared" when crossing the road.

During the interview, Chen vowed that the ministry would introduce measures to reduce pedestrian deaths, including the higher fines formally announced on Monday.